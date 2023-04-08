Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.00

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and traded as high as $25.00. Orion Engineered Carbons shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 460,562 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

Insider Transactions at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $91,124.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter worth about $5,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.