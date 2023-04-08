Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Stock Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB is an independent renewable energy company with wind and hydro assets in the Nordics. It is focused on investments in renewable energy projects, which has a stable and mature market and a potential expansion in Europe. The company was founded on May 04, 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

