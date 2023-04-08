Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Ovintiv by 24.9% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $63.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

