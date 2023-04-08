Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

