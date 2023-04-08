Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV opened at C$52.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$44.45 and a 1 year high of C$79.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.71.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.56%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

