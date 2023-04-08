Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 146,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 943,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Owlet Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Owlet alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owlet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Owlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Owlet during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Owlet by 30.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.