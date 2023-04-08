Oxen Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $290,488.75 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,937.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00322206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00565854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00442448 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,609,317 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

