Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 103.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Packaging Co. of America worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.15. 703,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.05. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

