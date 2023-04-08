Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 86 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Moderna by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,337 shares of company stock worth $85,759,532 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.80.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $158.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

