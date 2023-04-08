Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 244,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 191,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $48.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

