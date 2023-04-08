Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 119 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

