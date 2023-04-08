Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

