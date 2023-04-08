PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $960,005.77

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $20.46 million and $960,005.77 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

