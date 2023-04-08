Patron Partners LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 0.9% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 968,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,470 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,974. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.