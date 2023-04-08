Patron Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.80. 1,248,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,412. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.