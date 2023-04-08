Patron Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 274.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KGI Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.74.

Insider Activity

Tesla Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.06. The company had a trading volume of 123,857,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,064,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.51. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

