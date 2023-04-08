Patron Partners LLC Sells 496 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Patron Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $95.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.