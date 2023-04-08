Patron Partners LLC Sells 7,035 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patron Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,216,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,734,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

