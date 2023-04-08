Patron Partners LLC Takes Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 978,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 233,580 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,296,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 611,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,156,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,113. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

