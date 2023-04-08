Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

