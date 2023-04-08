Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.46. Paycor HCM has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares in the company, valued at $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Amundi bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 464.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

