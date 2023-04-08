Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 48.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.