Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

