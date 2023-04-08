Piper Sandler Raises Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $11.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DTC opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $771.12 million, a PE ratio of -114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.41. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 282.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.