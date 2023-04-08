Piper Sandler Raises Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Price Target to $11.00

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DTC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Solo Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

Solo Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of DTC opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $771.12 million, a PE ratio of -114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.41. Solo Brands has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Solo Brands will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Solo Brands

In other news, Director David Powers acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $100,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solo Brands by 282.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

