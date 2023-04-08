Piper Sandler Trims Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Target Price to $44.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,488,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,227 in the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter worth $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $2,654,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

