Pirate Chain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $66,217.43 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $77.16 million and approximately $66,217.43 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,046,363 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

