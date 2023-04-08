Plexus (LON:POS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.98 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.48 ($0.04). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 464,041 shares.

Plexus Trading Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.28.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

