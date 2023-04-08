PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Trading Down 0.4%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.21. 12,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 20,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

PREKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

