Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.04. 192,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 169,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

