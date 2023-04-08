Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $83.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFG. Barclays lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

