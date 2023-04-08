Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.92. 23,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 27,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Priority Technology by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

