Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Trading 4.1% Higher

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.92. 23,851 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 27,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.
