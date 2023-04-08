Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCSA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

PCSA opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

