PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) Trading Up 13.6%

PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

PropTech Investment Co. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropTech Investment Co. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP raised its position in PropTech Investment Co. II by 76.1% during the third quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

