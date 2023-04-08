Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE PRLB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.18. 250,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.64. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,547,000 after buying an additional 108,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter valued at $3,940,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

