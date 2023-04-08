QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.68 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $58.62 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain (QKC) is a blockchain platform designed for high-performance and decentralized applications. It was created by a team led by Qi Zhou in 2017. QKC uses sharding technology to increase transaction speed and throughput, making it ideal for use in various applications that require high performance, such as gaming, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Additionally, QKC is designed to provide an open and secure platform for developers to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

