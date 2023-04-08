QUASA Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $481.52 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,960.62 or 1.00013263 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000059 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00179594 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $648.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

