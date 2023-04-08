Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Acquires 472 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 566,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,661,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 32,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

