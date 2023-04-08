Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Equius Partners Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $282.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $265.00. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $284.98. The company has a market cap of $206.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.36.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile



McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

