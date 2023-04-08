Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 646 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,524 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 900,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $209.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

