Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $69.13 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

