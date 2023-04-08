Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $274.15. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

