Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 110,560 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,147,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 953,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.55.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.