Railway Pension Investments Ltd Has $152.35 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 416,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 3.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $152,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,766,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,725,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

