Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RTX opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.63. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

