Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.89.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of O stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,005. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

