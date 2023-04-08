Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.24 on June 1st

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2406 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGLY stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,400 ($91.90) to GBX 7,575 ($94.08) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($93.14) to GBX 7,800 ($96.87) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,893.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

