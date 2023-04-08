Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.54

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and traded as high as $9.11. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 5,032 shares traded.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

