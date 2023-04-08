Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.26.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,271 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after buying an additional 3,398,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after buying an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

