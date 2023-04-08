Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading Up 3.9%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 81,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 218,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of C$104.28 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

