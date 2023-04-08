Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,922,000 after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $135.70 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.31.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

